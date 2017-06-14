Pinagmumura rin ng fans: Dapat barilin ka na! By Ervin Santiago Bandera

GOOD news para sa mga loyal fans ni Kris Aquino. Ipinagmalaki ng TV host na kaunting panahon na lang ay matutupad na rin ang kanyang Hollywood dream. Sa kanyang Instagram, ipinost ni Kris ang mensaheng ito, “Sa Araw ng ating Kalayaan, nilagdaan ko na ang kasunduan para sa proyektong katuparan ng pangarap na maging bahagi ng isang ‘major Hollywood movie’ (pasensya na po, ang hirap hanapan ng Filipino translation).” Nauna rito, nag-post din si Kris ng isang litrato na kuha sa airport, patungo raw siya sa Singapore kung saan kukunan ang mga eksena niya sa gagawing Hollywood movie. Dala rin niya ang mga gown na isusuot niya sa shooting na gawa nina Michael Leyva at Michael Cinco. Hindi pa sinasabi ni Kris ang title ng gagawin niyang Hollywood film pero marami ang naniniwala na ito nga ay ang movie adaptation ng sikat na librong “Crazy Rich Asians.”

