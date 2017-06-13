Justice ipinapa-inhibit ni Gigi Reyes

Ipinapa-inhibit ni Atty. Gigi Reyes, dating chief of staff ni ex-Sen. Juan Ponce Enrile si Presiding Justice Amparo Cabotaje Tang sa pagdinig ng kanyang kasong plunder kaugnay ng pork barrel fund scam. Ayon kay Reyes mistulang hinatulan na siya ni Tang na guilty sa naunang desisyon ng nito kahit hindi pa tapos ang paglilitis ng kaso. Makikita umano ang bias ni Tang, chair ng Sandiganbayan Third Division, ng ibasura nito ang Motion for Bail ng kapwa akusado niya na si Janet Lim Napoles. Sa desisyong inilabas noong Marso 2016, sinabi ni Reyes na ‘pre-judge’ na ni Tang ang kanyang kaso kahit na hindi naman siya bahagi ng mosyon ni Napoles. “The Honorable Chairperson, however made the specific findings of culpability against accused Reyes in the 2 March 2016 Resolution, in violation of the well-entrenched doctrine that a person cannot be prejudiced by a ruling rendered in an action or proceeding in which he has not been a party, a principle that conforms to the constitutional guarantee of due process of law,” saad ng motion. Naghain din ni Enrile ng hiwalay na mosyon upang ipa-inhibit si Tang. Nahaharap sa kasong plunder si Enrile at Reyes kaugnay ng pagtanggap umano ng kickback mula sa non-government organization ni Napoles kung saan napunta ang pork barrel fund ng senador. Si Enrile ay pinayagang makapagpiyansa ng Korte Suprema samantalang si Reyes at Napoles ay nakakulong sa Camp Bagong Diwa sa Taguig. 30

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.