Pagdinig sa Resorts World incident itutuloy bukas

Ipagpapatuloy ngayong araw ang pagdinig ng Kamara de Representantes kaugnay ng pag-atake sa Resorts World Manila kung saan 38 katao ang nasawi kabilang ang salarin an si Jessie Javier Carlos. Mayroong 33 resource person na inimbita para sa joint hearing ng House committees on games and amusement, on public order and safety, and on tourism. Wala naman sa inimbitahan ang may-ari ng RWM na si Andrew Tan. Kasama sa ipinatawag sa pagdinig sina RWM President Kingson Sian, RW Manila Chief Operating Officer Stephen James Reilly, RW Manila Chief Legal Officer Atty. Ma. Georgina Alvarez, Seaoil Gas Station attendant Nanilo Rodriguez, Krislou taxi driver Joselito Lucena, Veronica Memorial Chapels representative Remedios Espiridion, Rizal Funeral Homes representative Rodelio Hilario, Philippine National Police Chief Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, National Police Commission Vice Chairman Rogelio T. Casurao, at National Capital Region Police Office Director Oscar Albayalde. Sinabi ni House committee on games and amusement chairman at Paranaque Rep. Gus Tambunting na layunin ng pagdinig na makagawa ng batas upang hindi na maulit ang kaparehong pangyayari. “It is our responsibility in government to make sure such catastrophes do not happen again,” ani Tambunting. “We cannot allow the Philippines to be a place where perpetrators can easily commit these acts which result in the loss of life and property. Enough is enough.” Sa unang pagdinig noong Miyerkules, nasentro ng atensyon sa kapabayaan ng seguridad ng RWM kaya madaling nakapasok si Carlos.

