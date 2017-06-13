Parricide isinampa vs Boniel, 7 pa kaugnay ng pagpatay sa misis na mayor ng Bohol Inquirer

PORMAL nang sinampahan ng kasong parricide si Bohol Provincial Board Member Niño Rey Boniel dahil umano sa pagpatay sa kanyang misis na si Bien Unido Mayor Gisela Boniel at pagtapon sa katawan nito sa karagatan. Dumating si Niño sa Lapu-Lapu City Prosecutor’s Office pasado alas-2 ng hapon kahapon para sa paghahain ng kaso.

Kinasuhan din ang pitong mga kasabwat ni Niño, kabilang na ang pinsan na si Riolito Boniel, driver na si Randel Lupas, Willy Hoylar, Restituto Magoncia Jr., Lobo Boniel, Allan Delos Reyes Jr. at Brian Boniel Saycon. Apat pa lamang sa pitong suspek ang naaresto kasama si Niño, na sina Riolito, Lupas, Hoylar at Magoncia.

Inendorso naman sina Roilito at Lupas bilang mga state witness matapos ituro si Niño na siyang pumatay kay Gisela at utusan na itapon ang katawan sa karagatan sa pagitan ng Cebu at Bohol. Hindi pa nakikita ang katawan ni Gisela.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.