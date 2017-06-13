MRT3 nasira ulit

Nasira muli ang Metro Rail Transit Line 3 ngayong hapon. Ayon sa Service Status update ng MRT 3, nagkaroon ng problema ang signaling system ng MRT alas-6:02 ng umaga. Ito ang dahilan kung bakit nagkaroon ng delay ang pagdating at pag-alis ng tren sa mga istasyon. Alas-1:47 ng hapon naman ng pababain ang mga pasahero ng tren sa Santolan-Anapolis station na pa-north bound. Nagkaroon umano ng technical problem ang tren.

