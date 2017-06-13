DU30 nagpapahinga lamang-Palasyo

SINABI ng Palasyo na pahinga lamang ang kailangan ni Pangulong Duterte matapos namang hindi siputin ang pagdiriwang ng ika-119 anibersaryo ng Araw ng Kalayaan sa Rizal Park kahapon.

“Well, I suppose, you know, frankly you don’t need medical advice in order to tell you that you should rest. Your body tells you that, you know. So but anyway, having said that, he is resting these days,’” sabi ni Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella.

Ito’y matapos italaga ni Duterte si Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano bilang kinatawan, samantalang si Vice President Leni Robredo naman ang nanguna na lamang sa flag raising ceremony sa Rizal Monument.

“We know that he has private time. Let’s all wish him well,” ayon pa kay Abella.