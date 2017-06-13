5 pulis, 5 sibilyan na-rescue sa Marawi By John Roson Bandera

Nailigtas ng mga tropa ng pamahalaan ang limang pulis at limang sibilyang naipit sa nagaganap pang sagupaan sa Marawi City, Martes ng umaga, ayon sa mga awtoridad. Kabilang sa mga nasagip sina PO3 Ricky Alawi, 46; PO1 Ibrahim Wahab, 32; PO1 Lumna Lidasan, 44; PO1 Esmael Adao, 34; at PO1 Bernard Villaries, 52, pawang mga nakatalaga sa Marawi City Police Station, sabi ni Senior Insp. Marcille Manzano, tagapagsalita ng Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao police. Naligtas din ang mga sibilyang sina Jeneber Velasquez, 26; Rodel Alico, 24; Jerald Docallos, 16; Mateo Velasquez, 33; at Analices Mari, 32, pawang mga construction worker na mula Lala, Lanao del Norte, sabi ni Manzano sa isang text message. Nasagip ng mga tauhan ng PNP Special Action Force, ARMM Regional Public Safety Battalion, at mga sundalo ang 10 malapit sa Banggolo Bridge dakong alas-6:30, aniya. Kinakitaan sina Jeneber Velasquez at Alico ng mga sugat sa binti’t paa, pero di pa matiyak ng mga lokal na otoridad kung anong nagdulot ng mga pinsala, ani Manzano. Napag-alaman na ang mga sibilya’y galing sa Masjid Al-Imam Ali ng Brgy. Moncado Kadingilan bago natagpuan, aniya. Naipit ang mga naturang sibilyan at pulis sa lugar na pinagkukutaan ng Maute group, Abu Sayyaf, at kanilang mga kasabwat, ayon sa isang kalatas mula sa Armed Forces Task Force Marawi. Agad binigyan ng pagkain at nilapatan ng lunas ang 10 matapos masagip, ayon sa kalatas. Samantala, biniberipika pa ng mga awtoridad ang nasagap na impormasyon na lima pang sibilyan ang pinatay ng Maute group. Mga sibilyang nasagip ang nagpaalam ng impormason sa mga otoridad, sabi ni Lt. Col. Emmanuel Garcia, commander ng AFP 4th Civil Relations Group. “Nung kinatok daw ng Maute yung pinto ng pinagtataguan nila, nagtakbuhan na sila hanggang makarating sa ilog. Doon daw pinagbabaril yung iba,” sabi ni Garcia nang kapanayamin sa telepono.

