Lascañas hinaharass ni Aguirre—Trillanes Bandera

BINATIKOS ni Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV ang umano’y pangha-harass ni Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II kay retired police officer Arturo Lascañas, na nauna nang tumestigo laban kay Pangulong Duterte. Ito’y matapos magpalabas ng arrest order laban kay Lascañas kaugnay umano ng kanyang pagkakasangkot sa pagpatay sa brodkaster na si Juan “Jun” Pala noong 2003. “Ito ay maliwanag na panggigipit sa mga mag tetestigo laban kay Duterte,” sabi ni Trillanes. Inatasan ni Aguirre ang National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) na hanapin si Lasçañas. “Inuna na nila inipit si Matobato, ngayon naman ay si Lascañas. Kaya patunay rin ito na nagsasabi ng totoo silang dalawa,” dagdag ni Trillanes. Ang tinutukoy ni Trillanes ay isa pang umaming miyembro ng Davao Death Squad (DDS) na si Edgar Matobato. Kapwa sinabi nina Lascañas at Matobato sa mga imbestigasyon ng Senado na nagbabayad si Duterte ng mga miyembro ng DDS para patakin ang mga sangkot sa droga, kriminal at mga kalaban sa politika.

