Ampatuan naghain ng not guilty plea By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Naghain ng not guilty plea si dating Maguindanao Gov. Datu Sajid Ampatuan sa 36 kasong kriminal na isinampa sa kanya sa Sandiganbayan Fifth Division. Ang kaso ni Ampatuan ay kaugnay ng maanomalya umanong pagbili ng pagkain sa Henry Merchandising na nagkakahalaga ng P16.317 milyon noong Pebrero hanggang Setyembre 2009. Siya ay sinampahan ng kasong graft, malversation of public fund at 34 kaso ng falsification of public documents. Pineke umano ang mga dokumento para palabasin na totoo ang kontrata. Hindi naman natuloy ang pagbasa ng sakdal kay Ampatuan sa Sandiganbayan Sith Division sa 145 kasong kriminal kaugnay ng P72.26 milyong pondo na ginamit umano para ayusin ang mga paaralan at pagbili ng mga kahoy sa isang kompanya na hindi umano totoo. Hindi pa kasi nareresolba ng korte ang mosyon na inihain ni Ampatuan upang kuwestyunin ang reklamong isinampa ng Ombudsman. Itinakda ang arraignment sa Setyembre 4.

