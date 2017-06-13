Pampi Lacson masuwerte kina Jodi at Iwa; tahimik na ang buhay

NAKATUTUWANG marinig at malaman ang kuwentong super close raw ngayon sina Jodi Sta. Maria at Iwa Moto, ang ex-wife at present live-in partner ni Pampi Lacson na ama ng mga anak ng dalawang aktres.

Bungad ng aming source, “puwede pala ‘yun ‘no, ang ex at present girlfriend super close. Ang ganda ng samahan nina Jodi at Iwa.”

Matagal na naming nabalitaan na in good terms sina Jodi at Iwa, pero hindi namin expected na super-duper close silang dalawa. At nahihiram pa raw ni Jodi ang anak nina Iwa at Pampi na si Mimi kapag nagmo-malling sila ni Thirdy.

Tsinek namin ang Instagram ni Iwa, may nakita kaming litratong magkakasama silang apat nina Jodi at Thirdy na kuha sa eskuwelahan ng huli dahil nakauniporme pa ng pambasketbol. Post ni Iwa, “Iam_iwaKuya muy’s cheering squad. Hihi. Congrats to his entire team for winning the game today.”

Tiningnan din namin ang IG ni Jodi at ang post naman niya ay, “Happy to be able to show our love and support to our dearest Muyski (Thirdy). Congratulations La Salle for winning the semis.

“Pray for us as we go against another team on Sunday for the finals. The boys were great. So proud of you Muy. So proud of Team La Salle! Animo!

“Thanks madam @iam_iwa for the photo. ‘Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, and it keeps no record of wrongs.

Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, and always perseveres. Love never fails.’ 1 Corinthians 13:4-8,” ang post pa ni Jodi.

Dagdag kuwento pa ng aming source, “Na-check mo ba na may video na magkakasamang kumakain sina Jodi, Thirdy, Iwa, Mimi at Pampi sa bahay nila? Masaya sila at nakakatuwa silang panoorin. One happy family.”

Hindi namin nakita ang video pero nakatutuwa kung sobrang okay na sina Jodi at Pampi dahil ibig sabihin ay masaya na sila para sa isa’t isa at sa present partners nila. Magandang ehemplo rin sila sa mga dating magkakarelasyon.

Speaking of partner ay mukhang okay na rin ulit sina Jodi at Cavite Vice Governor Jolo Revilla dahil nag-uusap na ang dalawa.

Matatandaang nabalitang nagkahiwalay na sila dahil nga sa annulment case ni Jodi na ngayon ay nasa Supreme Court na at hopefully ay mapawalang bisa na ito para maging malaya na nang tuluyan ang aktres.

Walang binanggit sa amin ang aming source kung nagkabalikan na sina Jodi at Jolo, pero ang sabi lang, “Getting there.” Sana nga dahil sobrang mahal naman nina Jolo at Jodi ang isa’t isa.

Sana nga’y habaan pa nila ang kanilang pasensiya para hindi masayang ang ilang taon nilang pagsasama. Sayang din kasi kung mauuwi lang sa wala ang pakikipaglaban nila sa kanilang relasyon.

Samantala, inaabangan na ng mga manonood ang teleseryeng pagsasamahan uli nina Jodi at Richard Yap kung saan makakasama rin nila si Robin Padilla. Nagsimula nang mag-pictorial ang mga bida ng teleserye. Ang balita namin ay rom-com ang tema ng serye pero dahil nga kasama rin dito si Robin, asahan na natin na magkaroon din ito ng maaaksyong eksena.