‘May biglang nabago sa mukha ni Edu Manzano!’

HINDI maaaring malinlang ng kanyang 20/20 vision ang isang kausap naming manonood habang nakatutok sa pilot episode ng nagbabalik na Celebrity Bluff.

Nagsilbi kasing master bluffer ang nagbabalik ding TV host na si Edu Manzano. May kung ano kasing takaw-pansin sa mukha ngayon ng mahusay ring aktor.

At sa pagsipat ng aming kausap, bingo, 100% sure siyang mukhang kagagaling lang ni Edu sa operating table (just a matter of exaggeration) at dumiretso na sa taping ng naturang comedy game show!

Hindi raw botox ang cosmetic procedure ang halatang ginawa kay Edu, neither ang pagbawas ng laylay nitong eyebags. “Naku, obvious na pinabawasan ni Edu ang magkabilang talukap (eyelids) niya!”

Tinanong namin ang aming kausap kung ginawa nga bang deep-set ang mga mata ni Edu, hindi raw nito alam ang eksaktong tawag du’n. Pero may nabago raw talaga sa mga mata ng TV host.

Dati nang nababalitang sumailalim sa botox si Edu, na para sa amin ay walang masama lalo’t kung makakatulong namang ma-enhance ang itsura ng isang tao.

‘Yun nga lang, may iba kaming kilalang artista na noong magpa-botox ay walang iniwan sa puppet ng isang ventriloquist na bibig lang ang gumagalaw while the other parts of the face ay tila tinurukan ng formalin.