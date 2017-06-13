Bukol ni Troy Montero pinagtripan ng mga bading By Alex Brosas Bandera

KUNG may Felix Bakat photo si Tom Rodriguez ay hindi naman nagpahuli si Troy Montero, ang lover ni Iza Calzado sa A Love To Last. May lumabas kasing photo sa Twitter kung saan naka-boxer briefs lang si Troy. Kitang-kita ang kurba ng dingdang ng Fil-Am actor. Talagang sight na sight ang hulma ng kargada ni Troy kaya naman ang daming beki at girlash ang na-curious. Hindi kami magtataka kung dumami ang manonood ng A Love To Last at pagmasdan si Troy. Ang feeling namin, baka talagang sipatin nila kung talagang gifted ang actor down under. At his age, machong-macho pa rin si Troy. Talagang alagang-alaga pa rin niya ang kanyang katawan kaya until now hunk pa rin ang partner ni Aubrey Miles.

