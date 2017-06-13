Gretchen gagawa ng MTV, pero puro lait ang inabot

MAY gagawing MTV si Gretchen Barretto. This, she announced sa kanyang social media account.
“My version of MTV. The artist in me is about to explode. Music video…soon to be posted,” came La Greta’s announcement.
Kaso lang, lait ang inabot ni La Greta sa comment section ng isang popular website.
“Pinakapapansin yung mga short videos nya sa IG. Trying so hard to be class but very cringeworthy and jejemony tingnan. Secondhand embarrassment ang nararamdam ko para sa kanya. Kaloka,” said one guy.
“Hindi lang naman lately. Dati pa sya ganyan. What I like about her, kahit ano sabihin ng bashers, dedma lang,” opinion naman ng isa pang fan.
Na sinagot ng isang faney na, “I don’t think so. Dine delete kaya nya bashers nya kya puro praises nalng mababasa mo sa IG nya. Ganyan cya ka affected.”
Affected much naman ang isang faney who said, “Nakakaasar ‘yung mga palakad lakad niya sa IG. Eh, hindi naman ganun kaganda maglakad si ateng.”
One guy chimed in and said, “Grabe etong Greta sa IG nya I mean I know IG nya yun and she can post whatever she wants pero cringeworthy na minsan kc tlgang zino-zoom in nya sa videos yung mga kayamanan niya not a classy act at all. At ngayun singing career naman jusme!”
