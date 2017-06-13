Kris ibinandera ang bagong project, unang Pinay na bibida sa iflix.ph By Jun Nardo Bandera

MAY balita na naman si Kris Aquino sa latest IG post niya habang may picture kasama ang logo ng Iflix. “Lubos ang pasasalamat ko ngayong Araw ng ating Kalayaan at ako ang napiling unang Filipina na maging bida ng @iflix.ph. Mabuhay.” Walang masyadong detalye sa post na ito ni Kris. Binati lang siya ng kanyang followers sa bagong proyektong gagawin niya.

