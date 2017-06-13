Tom tinawag na wonder woman si Carla; may ‘hugot wish’ para sa b-day ng gf

BIRTHDAY kahapon ni Carla Abellana. Siyempre pa, nagpahatid ng mensahe ang boyfriend niyang si Tom Rodriguez sa kanyang Instagram account kasama ang isang cute na picture nila na hinahalikan siya ng GF.
“To the most radiant soul I know who never ceases to inspire, amaze, and endow me with a sense of awe and wonder…to MY Wonder Woman, I wish for you the fruition of all your passions and dreams.
“My wish for myself however is to be right beside you throughout this journey so I may bathe in your iridescent light and bear witness to all that you set out to do and all that I know you are infinitely capable of.
“To my rock, and my heart…Happy happy birthday. May your heart be brimming with all the happiness it deserves. I love you,” ang makabagbag-damdaming mensahe ni Tom kay Carla.
Of course, si Carla ang taong dumamay kay Carla sa kaligayahan at kalungkutan especially nu’ng mamatay ang ama ni Tom. Nagluluksa pa man, matatamis na ang ngiti ni Tom lalo na’t araw-araw silang magkasama sa GMA News & Public Affairs rom-com series nilang I Heart Davao.
Recent Stories:
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
Copyright © 2017, Bandera
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94