Tom tinawag na wonder woman si Carla; may ‘hugot wish’ para sa b-day ng gf

BIRTHDAY kahapon ni Carla Abellana. Siyempre pa, nagpahatid ng mensahe ang boyfriend niyang si Tom Rodriguez sa kanyang Instagram account kasama ang isang cute na picture nila na hinahalikan siya ng GF.

“To the most radiant soul I know who never ceases to inspire, amaze, and endow me with a sense of awe and wonder…to MY Wonder Woman, I wish for you the fruition of all your passions and dreams.

“My wish for myself however is to be right beside you throughout this journey so I may bathe in your iridescent light and bear witness to all that you set out to do and all that I know you are infinitely capable of.

“To my rock, and my heart…Happy happy birthday. May your heart be brimming with all the happiness it deserves. I love you,” ang makabagbag-damdaming mensahe ni Tom kay Carla.

Of course, si Carla ang taong dumamay kay Carla sa kaligayahan at kalungkutan especially nu’ng mamatay ang ama ni Tom. Nagluluksa pa man, matatamis na ang ngiti ni Tom lalo na’t araw-araw silang magkasama sa GMA News & Public Affairs rom-com series nilang I Heart Davao.