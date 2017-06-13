GMA 7 mas pinabongga pa ang 3 primetime teleserye sa Telebabad

PATULOY na pinag-uusapan sa iba’t ibang bahagi ng Pilipinas at maging sa ibang bansa ang mga primetime teleserye ng GMA 7.

Araw-araw nagte-trending at humahataw sa ratings game ang tatlong pambatong serye ng Kapuso Network, ang Mulawin vs Ravena, My Love From The Star at ang malapit nang magtapos na Meant To Be.

Inabangan ng mga manonood ang paglabas ng hottest Kapuso loveteams and teen stars sa Mulawin vs Ravena – sina Bea Binene as Anya, Derrick Monasterio as Almiro/Rodrigo, Kiko Estrada as Rafael, Bianca Umali as Lawiswis at Miguel Tanfelix bilang Pagaspas.

Gabi-gabi ring tinututukan ang mga maaaksyon at madramang eksena ni Dennis Trillo bilang Gabriel, ang Hari ng Halconia, at ibang palabang karakter ng Kapuso fantaserye.

Overload naman sa kilig ang patuloy na hatid nina Steffi Chavez (Jennylyn Mercado) at Matteo Domingo (Gil Cuerva) sa local adaptation ng Korean hit series na My Love From The Star. The two are still constantly bickering over everything but it seems that Matteo is finding it difficult to resist Steffi’s charm and goes out of his way to keep her safe.

Dahil sa kakaibang karisma ni Steffi, unti-unti nang natututunan ni Matteo na umibig kahit na alam niyang bawal na bawal siyang magmahal ng isang babaeng mortal. Malaki ang magiging problema ng binatang alien sakaling mahulog nang tuluyan ang kanyang damdamin kay Steffi.

Meanwhile, top-rating series Meant To Be keeps viewers on the edges of their seats as the boys— Jai Patel (Addy Raj), Ethan Spencer-Hughes (Ivan Dorschner), Yuan Lee (Ken Chan), Andoy dela Cruz (Jak Roberto) – go all out in trying to win Billie’s (Barbie Forteza) heart.

Very soon ay malalaman na ng manonood kung sino ang maswerteng ultimate ‘Ka-Meant To Be’ ni Billie na magmumula sa resulta ng online poll at sa final discussion ng buong production. Magaganap ang bonggang announcement sa finale episode ng serye sa June 23.

Napapanood pa rin sa Meant To Be sina Manilyn Reynes, Sheryl Cruz, Tina Paner, Keempee De Leon, Janno Gibbs at Ronaldo Valdez. MTB also features Sef Cadayona, Mika De La Cruz, Zymic Jaranilla and the Queen of Philippine Cinema Miss Gloria Romero, under the direction of LA Madridejos.

Catch the exciting and kilig-filled episodes of GMA’s Telebabad block beginning with Mulawin vs Ravena, My Love From The Star and Meant To Be airing weeknights after 24 Oras.

Speaking of Jennylyn Mercado and Gil Cuerva, sanib-pwersa ang mga kalalakihan at mga beki sa pagsuporta sa My Love From The Star.

E, kasi nga, gabi-gabing umaasa ang mga guys na magbibilad ng kaseksihan si Jen sa serye habang bitin na bitin naman ang mga bading sa kamachuhan ni Gil. Ayaw nilang palagpasin ang bawat episode ng programa dahil baka biglang magpasilip ng kanilang kaseksihan sina Jen at Gil.