Aguirre hiniling sa DILG na maging ‘babysitter’ ng mga naarestong Maute 

SINABI ni Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II na hihilingin niya sa Department of Interior and Local Government na maglaan ng mga tauhan, pagkain, at iba pang kakailanganin para sa mga nakakulong na mga miyembro ng Maute sa kampo ng militar sa Cagayan De Oro City. Ito’y matapos atasan ng Korte Suprema ang Cagayan De Oro Regional Trial Court na hawakan ang mga kasong inihain laban sa mga miyembro Maute na inatasang ikulong sa loob ng Camp BGen Edilberto Evangelista, ang headquarters 4th Infantry Division ng Army. Sa isang ulat kay DILG Officer-in-charge Catalino Cuy, sinabi ni Aguirre na walang pondo ang Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) para sa pang-araw-araw na pangangailangan ng mga miyembro ng Maute. “As such, may we request for the BJMP (Bureau of Jail Management and Penology), through your office, to provide the adequate manpower, food provisions and other related resources for the apprehended members of the Maute group and other lawless elements sympathizing to their cause,” ayyon pa sa sulat ni Aguirre kay Cuy kahapon. Nasa kustodiya na ng mga otoridad sina Cayamora at Farhana Maute, ang mga magulong ng magkapatid na lider ng Maute na sina Omar at Abdullah. Naaresto kasama ng mag-asawang Maute ang mga kamag-anak at at mga tagasuporta. Tumulak si Aguire papuntang Cagayan De Oro City para pangunahan ang inquest proceeding laban sa mga naarestong mga miyembro ng Maute.

