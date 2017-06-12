Larawan ng 58 sundalo at pulis na nasawi sa Marawi sabay-sabay na ipinakita sa telebisyon

SABAY-SABAY na ipinakita sa iba’t ibang istasyon ng telebisyon ang mga larawan ng 58 sundalo at pulis na namatay sa patuloy na bakbakan sa Marawi City bilang bahagi ng “high noon salute.”

Ganap na alas-12 ng tanghali nang ipinakita ang larawan ng tropa ng gobyerno na namatay habang tinutugis ang mga teroristang grupong Maute.

“Today as the nation observes Independence Day we will pay homage to the fallen soldiers of Marawi. The names of our brave soldiers who died fighting in Marawi City will be flashed on TV and read over the radio, with the sound of taps, at twelve noon as a tribute to their heroism for making the ultimate sacrifice for the flag and the country we dearly love,” sabi ni Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella.

Nanawagan din si Abella sa publiko na bigyang pugay ang kabayanihan ng mga nasawing sundalo at pulis.

“We would likewise remember all the innocent victims who perished as a result of rebel atrocities committed.

We enjoin the public to honor these heroes and civilians and pray for them and the families they left behind.

Idinagdag ni Abella na simula ngayong araw, ilalagay sa half-mast ang mga bandila sa lahat ng ahensiya ng gobyerno simula ngayong araw bilang pakikidalamhati sa mga nasawing sundalo at pulis.

“All other agencies and offices of the government will have their flags displayed at half-mast starting tomorrow, June 13, the first working day of the week.

We ask all Filipinos of all faiths and ethnic groups to say a short prayer for our heroes and innocent victims who perished, for the soldiers and the civilians who are still in the battlefield, and for peace and unity for the Philippines,” ayon pa kay Abella.