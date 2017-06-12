Libreng wifi sa kahabaan ng Edsa pormal nang inilunsad

INILUNSAD ngayon ng gobyerno ang libreng wifi sa kahabaan ng Edsa kung saan makakagamit na ng mabilis na internet ang mga pasahero.

“We are here this morning to witness the formal launch of the free-wifi and high-speed Internet services in EDSA starting – of course – with the priority stretch of the project, which is from Cubao to Guadalupe,” sabi ni Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella matapos pangunahan ang paglulunsad ng wifi sa Edsa.

Idinagdag ni Abella na ito ay bilang bahagi ng programa ng Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) at ng National Telecommunications Commmission (NTC).

Sinabi ni Abella na ang libreng wifi sa Edsa ay bahagi ng ipinangako ni Pangulong Duterte sa kanyang kauna-unahang State of the Nation Address (SONA).

“In this regard, we commend the concerned national agencies of the government, as well as the local governments of Quezon City, Makati City, Mandaluyong and Pasay City and the private sector, for providing access points in all MRT stations and in between stations and enhancing infrastructures for cellular services along EDSA,” sabi pa ni Abella.

Nangako si Abella na simula lamang ito ng libreng wifi sa mga pampublikong lugar at transport terminal.

“With free wi-fi and high-speed Internet services, access to information, such as weather, education, even online jobs would be easier to access. People would likewise be more connected as a result of better communication. Indeed, ICT has gained traction in the everyday lives of our people. It thus plays an important role in nation-building,” sabi pa ni Abella.