DU30 hindi nakadalo sa pagdiriwang ng Araw ng Kalayaan

NABIGONG makadalo si Pangulong Duterte sa pagdiriwang ng ika-119 anibersaryo ng Araw ng Kalayaan sa Rizal Park dahil masama ang pakiramdam.

Bago mag-alas-8 ng umaga nang ihayag ni Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella na hindi na makakasipot si Duterte sa flag raising ceremony na nakatakda sana niyang pangunahan.

Kumatawan kay Duterte si Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano bagamat si Vice President Leni Robredo ang nanguna sa flag raising ceremony.

“It’s just that he’s not feeling well. So puyat at puyat at pagod. Nothing to worry about,’ sabi ni Cayetano matapos ang ambush interview.

Idinagdag ni Cayetano na ipinaalam sa kanya na hindi makakadalo Duterte sa paggunita ng Araw ng Kalayaan ganap na alas-5:30 ng umaga.

“I think he’s here in Metro Manila. I don’t have the full details but I received the call, 5:30 a.m. this morning. I talked to his people and inquired, sabi, ‘No problem, he’s okay but tired and doesn’t feel that well so better to rest,” ayon pa kay Cayetano.

Sinabi pa ni Cayetano na ilang oras lamang ang tulog ni Duterte matapos manggaling sa Mindanao at bisitahin ang mga nasawi at nasugatang sundalo sa patuloy na bakbakan sa Marawi City.

“You know the President has been working 24//7, meeting the troops, meeting the commanders, and then late last night, visiting the wounded and mga namatay. So, that’s why this morning, he didn’t feel that well. Nothing to worry about but it’s better for him to rest muna this morning kasi as you know the target was to liberate Marawi today, June 12,” ayon pa kay Cayetano.