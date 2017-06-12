DU30 pangungunahan ang pagdiriwang ng ika-119 anibersaryo ng Independence Day Bandera

PANGUNGUNAHAN ngayong araw ni Pangulong Duterte ang paggunita ika-119 anibersaryo ng Araw ng Kalayaan sa Rizal Park, Maynila.

Sa kanyang mensahe, nanawagan si Duterte sa mga Pilipino na gawing inspirasyon ang naging kabayanihan ng mga bayani ng bayan.

“Let us take inspiration from our forebears who valiantly fought and offered their lives so that we may have the liberties that we enjoy today,” sabi ni Duterte.

Magsisimula ang palatuntunan sa Luneta ganap na alas-8 ng umaga.

“Let us pay homage to their heroism by preserving our sovereignty and performing our own civic rights and responsibilities. After all, it is our inherent duty as citizens to ensure that the Philippines fulfills its destiny as a great and prosperous nation,” ayon pa kay Duterte.

Nagdesisyon naman si Duterte na hindi ituloy ang taunang vin d’ honneur para sa Araw ng Kalayaan para mag-pokus sa Marawi.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.