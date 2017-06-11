Ex-mayor guilty, ibang misis ang idineklara sa SALN By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Guilty ang hatol ng Sandiganbayan Fifth Division sa dating mayor sa Biliran matapos na niyang ideklara ang kanyang kinakasama sa kanyang Statement of Assets Liabilities and Networth sa halip na ang kanyang legal na misis na nawawala. Hinatulang makulong ng walong buwan sa bawat kaso ng perjury si Arnelito Garing, dating mayor ng Cabucgayan. Siya ay guilty sa dalawang kaso ng perjury at hinatulan namang not guilty sa dalawa pang kaparehong kaso. Ayon sa Ombudsman sa kanyang inihaing SALN para sa taong 2001 hanggang 2004. Sa naturang SALN ang idineklara umano niyang asawa ay si Maurilina Oledan kahit na ang kanyang legal na asawa ay si Generous Dosal. Sa kanyang depensa, sinabi ni Garing na matagal ng nawawala ang kanyang asawa at hindi niya alam ang nangyari rito. Umalis umano ito noong 1993 at hindi na muling nakita. Makalipas ang ilang taon ay naghain siya ng petisyon upang ideklara ng patay si Dosal. Nag-aral siya ng abugasya noong 2004 at nalaman niya na kailangan pala ang paghahain ng naturang petisyon. Nagsasama na sila noon ni Oledan at mayroon na silang mga anak. “By naming Maurilina as his spouse instead of Genorosa accused Garing committed a fraud against the State, essentially hiding the identity of his legal spouse. Such a fraudulent act could lead to far-reaching implications considering the laws of the land on marriage and family relations vis-avid the laws on public officers and graft and corruption.” Sinabi pa ni Garing na walang nakalagay sa SALN na ang ilalagay ay ang legal wife. Ang hatol sa perjury ay apat na buwan hanggang dalawang taong kulong pero ikinonsidera ng korte ang boluntaryong pagsuko ni Garing ng lumabas ang warrant of arrest nito kaya hindi ang pinakamabigat na parusa ang kanilang ipinataw.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.