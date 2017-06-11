P10M nasungkit sa Cavite

Isang mananaya sa Cavite ang nanalo ng P10 milyong jackpot prize ng Lotto 6/42. Ayon sa Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office isa lang ang tumaya sa winning number combination na 23-42-02-06-13-19. Ang nanalo ay tumaya sa Gen. Emilio Aguinaldo. Siya ang imili ng anim na numero na lumabas sa bola. Umabot sa P13.3 milyon ang halaga ng itinaya para sa naturang bola. Sa bawat P1 itinataya sa lotto 55 sentimos ang napupunta sa Prize Fund, 30 sa Charity Fund at ang nalalabi sa gastusin sa operasyon ng lotto. Animnapu naman ang nakakuha ng limang numero at nanalo ng tig-P11,080. Nanalo naman ng tig-P230 ang 2,251 mananaya na nakaapat na numero at balik ang P20 taya ng 26,185 mananaya na nakatatlong numero. Ang Lotto 6/42 ay binobola tuwing Martes, Huwebes at Sabado.

