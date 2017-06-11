Army trainee patay dahil sa heat exhaustion sa Isabela Inquirer

PATAY ang isang 21-anyos na trainee dahil sa heat exhaustion sa Camp Melchor dela Cruz, Isabela noong Hunyo 8, ayon sa militar.

Nag-collapse si Jackson Lataan Manallog, ng bayan ng Cabagan noong Huwebes ng hapon at dinala sa Isabela Doctors General Hospital kung saan siya idineklarang patay ganap na alas-10 ng gabi.

Kabilang si Manallog sa 134 trainee na sumasailalim sa Candidate Soldier Course No. 454-2017 sa 5th Infantry Division (ID) Training School.

Sinabi ng mga doktor na namatay si Manallog dahil sa “cardio-respiratory arrest, secondary to heat exhaustion”.

Sinabi ni Maj. General Paul Atal, 5th ID commander, na tatanggap ng benepisyo ang pamilya ni Manallog kagaya ng mga regular na sundalo ng Armed Forces of the Philippines.

Nag-utos na ang Army ng imbestigasyon kaugnay ng pagkamatay ni Manallog.

“All the selected recruits passed the prescribed examinations and had undergone the tedious process of selection. They were ranked according to the results of their examinations, both intellectually and physically,” sabi ni Lt. Col. Camilo Saddam, 5th ID assistant chief of staff for personnel.

