DU30 iginagalang ang rali vs martial law- Palasyo

SINABI ng Palasyo na iginagalang ni Pangulong Duterte ang nakatakdang rali ngayong araw laban sa martial law na itinaon sa pagdiriwang ng Araw ng Kalayaan.

“Tomorrow’s rally, dubbed ‘National Day of Prayer and Action for Peace and Human Rights,’ at the Andres Bonifacio Shrine beside the Manila City Hall shows how vibrant democracy is in the Philippines,” sabi ni Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella.

Ito’y sa harap naman ng pagtutol ng ilang grupo laban sa pagdedeklara ng martial law noong Mayo 23.

As PRRD (President Duterte) quoting a famous line, repeatedly said, ‘He may not agree with what you say, but he’ll defend to the death your right to say it,'” dagdag ni Abella.

Nasa ikatlong linggo na ang isinasagawang operasyon ng militar laban sa teroristang grupong Abu Sayyaf.

“This right includes the right to air people’s grievances, including opposition to the proclamation of martial law in the whole island of Mindanao,” ayon pa kay Abella.