Pagkamatay ng 13 Marines ikinalungkot ng Palasyo
3:07 pm | Sunday, June 11th, 2017
NAGPAABOT ang Palasyo ng pakikiramay sa pamilya ng 13 sundalo na napatay sa patuloy na operasyon ng gobyerno laban sa teroristang grupong Maute sa Marawi City noong Biyernes ng gabi.
“The Palace is deeply saddened by the news on the 13 Marines killed in action during a firefight in Marawi City. They fought gallantly for the liberation of our Maranao brothers and sisters,” sabi ni Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella.
Bukod sa 13 miyembro ng Marines, 40 sundalo ang nasugatan sa 14 na oras na bakbakan sa pagitan ng mga tropa ng gobyerno at ng mga miyembro ng Maute.
“This incident, albeit unfortunate, gives us greater impetus to clear Marawi of lawless elements, save the trapped civilians, and restore order, security and normalcy to the city and its residents,” dagdag ni Abella.
Kasabay nito, nanawagan si Abella sa publiko na patuloy na suportahan ang ginagawang kampanya ng pamahalaan laban sa Maute.
“Let us continue showing our strong support to our courageous and heroic men and women in uniform fighting for Marawi and defending the Republic,” ayon pa kay Abella.
