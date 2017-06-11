6 janitor ng MRT3 babayaran ng P18M

Nagulat si PBA Rep. Jericho Nograles sa laki ng sinisingil ng maintenance service provider ng Metro Rail Transit 3 para sa pagwawalis sa loob ng mga bagon.

Ayon kay Nograles ang service provider na Busan Universal Rail Inc., ay gumagastos ng P18.050 milyon para sa anim na janitor na nagwawalis ng mga bagon ng MRT 3 sa loob ng tatlong taon.

Sinabi ni Nograles na P6.016 milyon ang budget kada taon para linisin ang 43 nalalabing Light Rail Vehicles ng MRT3. Ang anim ay dapat na sumuweldo ng P83,566 kada araw mas malaki pa sa sahod ng isang bank manager o Director II na salary grade 26 (P83,000 kada buwan).

Duda ang solon kung binabayaran ng ganito kalaki ang mga janitor.

“Eighteen million pesos for 6 cleaners in three years? The transportation and MRT 3 officials who allowed this kind of travesty and their BURI cohorts are either absolute dimwits or are remorseless criminal masterminds,” ani Nograles.

Naniniwala si Nograles na hindi pinag-aralan ng mabuti ang kontrata ng pirmahan ito ng Aquino government.

“This BURI contract is a midnight deal riddled with graft and unsigned by the appropriate authorities should be scrapped right away. This is a bad election time PR stunt that is harming the Duterte Administration and the taxpayers. It is a yellow submarine torpedoing the government coffers and Sec. Tugade should not pay a single cent more.”

Bukod sa BURI contract nais ni Nograles na imbestigahan din ang Dalian Locomotive supply contracts.

Sinabi ni Nograles na dapat ay alisin na si MRT OIC General Manager Deo Leo Manalo na siya ring OIC Operations Director sa kabila ng mga kapalpakan nito.

Ayon kay Nograles si Manalo ang nasa likod ng Dalian at BURI contract.

Bukod sa janitorial service, sinabi ng solon na overpriced din ang paint job contract ng mga bagon na umaabot sa P9.25 milyon sa loob ng tatlong taon at P13.5 milyon para sa repainting ng Guideway Structures.