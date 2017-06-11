Tumbok Karera Tips, June 11, 2017 (@SAN LAZARO PARK) By Dodie Gonzalez Bandera

Race 1 : PATOK – (4) Hookbung Dagat; TUMBOK – (3) Port Angeles; LONGSHOT – (7) Surplus King

Race 2 : PATOK – (5) Abel Iloko; TUMBOK – (4) Super Vista/Band Of Halo; LONGSHOT – (7) Double Strike

Race 3 : PATOK – (6) Princess Ella/Love Rosie; TUMBOK – (3) Divine Zazu; LONGSHOT – (1) Real Lady

Race 4: PATOK – (5) Atomicseventynine; TUMBOK – (4) Heiress Of Hope/Malaya; LONGSHOT – (1) Adios Reality

Race 5 : PATOK – (5) Kisskissbangbang/Radian Talisman; TUMBOK – (6) Sampaloc Baby; LONGSHOT – (4) The Patriot

Race 6 : PATOK – (5) Radio Active; TUMBOK – (7) Kanlaon; LONGSHOT – (9) Dixie Gold

Race 7 : PATOK – (5) War Dancer; TUMBOK – (9) Diamond’s Best; LONGSHOT – (1) Amulet

Race 8 : PATOK – (5) Piskante; TUMBOK – (3) Guanta Na Mera/Palos; LONGSHOT – (1) Wo Wo Duck

Race 9 : PATOK – (2) Valkyrie; TUMBOK – (5) Purpose Driven; LONGSHOT – (4) Stupa

Race 10 : PATOK – (5) Shoo In; TUMBOK – (1) Liquid Oxygen; LONGSHOT – (3) Modern Girl

Race 11 : PATOK – (2) Thunder Maxx; TUMBOK – (3) Virgin Forest; LONGSHOT – (1) Matang Tubig

Race 12 : PATOK – (1) Newton’s Gal; TUMBOK – (2) Time Of My Life; LONGSHOT – (3) Quick Hunter

Race 13 : PATOK – (7) Already Feisty; TUMBOK – (1) Kapayapaan; LONGSHOT – (4) Wolf Of Wallstreet

