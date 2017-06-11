Anak ni Gretchen pinuri ng netizens, marunong daw magtipid

NASA London si Gretchen Barretto to visit her daughter Dominique.

Entonces, sandamakmak na photos at videos ang nasa Instagram ni La Greta. Si Gretchen pa ba?

Ayun, kahit na hinahangin na ang buhok dahil tumila na ang ulan ay video kung video pa rin si La Greta habang walk ang beauty niya in one of the streets ng England.

At one point, the actress even took a video of her conversation with her partner, Tonyboy Cojuangco. P

arang inagaw ni Dominique ang phone kay Gretchen and told her dad na mas mura kapag siya ang tumawag from London.

Napansin ito ng isang follower ni La Greta sa IG and said, “I am amazed at how humble @dominique is when she said ‘its a lot cheaper when I call u’ to her dad… @gretchen and tonyboy did a great job in raising her.”

So, marunong palang magtipid si Dominique. Akala kasi ng marami, waldas din siya sa pera dahil nga rich kid siya.