Miguel, Bianca sasabak sa Folk Dance Challenge Bandera

NGAYONG Linggo —sa bisperas ng Araw ng Kalayaan, hatid ng Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho ang isang “Proudly Pinoy” na episode. Dadalhin ng KMJS ang mga manunuod sa isang heritage theme park sa Bagac, Bataan kung saan makikita ang ganda ng arkitektura ng mga antigong bahay at kung gaano kainteresante ang pamumuhay ng mga ninuno ng Pilipino. Papalaot din ang KMJS sa misteryosong Corregidor Island na saksi sa nakakakilabot na kabayanihan ng mga beteranong sundalo, pati na rin ang mga kuwento na may nagpapakita ritong mga multo. Susugod din ang programa sa Cavite, Pampanga, at Iloilo para matikman ang mga putaheng may kakabit na kuwento tungkol sa makulay na nakaraan ng bansa. Samantala sa dinami-rami ng nauusong dance challenge ngayon, hinamon ng KMJS ang ilang Kapuso stars sa isang Folk Dance Challenge. Sina Bianca Umali at Miguel Tanfelix, magtitinikling at sayaw sa bangko. Habang ang Sanggre Danaya na si Sanya Lopez, magpapakitang-gilas sa pag-indak ng sayaw ng mga Maranao—ang Singkil. Aalamin din ang natatanging tradisyon sa iba’t ibang mga probinsya tulad ng pagtatabi ng mga pusod sa Quezon; pagsasayaw ng Kuratsa sa mga kinakasal sa Samar; at ang pagbuburol nang nakaupo sa tumba-tumba sa Manabo, Abra. Lahat ‘yan sa KMJS ngayong Linggo, after Daig Kayo Ng Lola Ko sa GMA.

