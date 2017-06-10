Joross, Randy di binastos ang GMA para makabalik sa ABS

MARESPETO namang sinabi nina Joross Gamboa at direk Randy Santiago na maayos silang nagpaalam sa GMA bago nila gawin ang La Luna Sangre sa Dos.

Randy is the one helming Wowowin ni Willy Revillame sa GMA, while Joross has his share of fun and laughter sa nagpaalam nang comedy-musical show ni Regine Velasquez. Kinukuha raw uli si Joross sa bagong show ng GMA but decided to do La Luna.

“Iyan naman po ang maganda sa negosyong ito. For as long as nai-inform mo sila ahead of time at nakakapag-usap kayo nang masinsinan, nang puno ng respeto at walang eklayan, there’s no reason para magkaproblema,” sey ni Joross na sinegudahan naman ni direk Randy.

Kapwa mahalaga ang mga role nila sa KathNiel soap. Randy describes his role as “pang-asim na mapapakagat ka” while Joross reveals, “kakagatin mo talaga” lalo pa’t sa ilang eksena daw na nag-transform siya from werewolf to human, “dahon lang ng mais ang nakatakip” sa maselang bahagi niya.

Yes, ang mga karakter daw na mga lobo at bampira sa La Luna Sangre ay magpapasiklaban din ng mga katawan and what else!? Ha-hahahaha!