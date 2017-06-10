Zanjoe umamin sa press: Nagtataguan pa kami ni Bela ng feelings! By Alex Brosas Bandera

HINDI nagustuhan ni Zanjoe Marudo ang sunud-sunod na pambubuking ng isang reporter na nag-out-of-town date sila ni Bela Padilla. Nagkita raw ang dalawa sa La Union, Tagaytay at Bataan. “Nasa Dagupan ako noon may show ako. Hindi po totoo ‘yan lahat. Ano ba, mag-aano ba tayo dito?” say ni Zanjoe na tinapos na agad ang interview. Before that, nagsabi si Zanjoe sa finale presscon ng My Deart Heart na nagtataguan pa sila ng feelings ni Bela. “Ewan ko. Joke siguro pero half meant na rin ‘yun,” say nito. Being an inspirational soap, Zanjoe said na may natutunan siya sa My Deart Heart, “‘Yung pagiging matatag sa lahat ng bagay. ‘Yung ‘wag kang susuko,” say ng binata.

