Vivian Velez umepal sa RWM tragedy, nilektyuran tungkol sa CHR

“THE silence of CHR in Resorts World Manila tragic incident is deafening…Why?”

That was Vivian Velez’s alleged tweet which drew the ire from one netizen.

“Eto ha tuturuan kita kung ano ang function ng CHR para hindi ka magkalat ng katangahan. Nabasa ko to sa isang post. I’m hoping magets mo to.

“Alam mo Manang, ganito kasi yan. Mag-chill ka muna jan. Kapag kasi may nabiktimang citizen—nirape, napatay or pinatay—sa prosecutors’ office ang punta nila girl (as the case may be kasi madami pa exception fam). Hindi sa CHR. State ang mag-fifile against the accused.

“Kaya nga People vs. Name of the Offender, bessy. Syempre since ang nangyari sa Resort World ay kagagawan ng isang civilian na nag amok naturalmente po, mga alagad ng batas ang mag iimbestiga di po yan trabaho ng CHR.

“So ano ngayon eksena ni CHR? Eto na yun, beshie. Kapag over-over na sa OA si State. Kapag niyurakan na niya pagkatao ni ACCUSED. Like pinapatay na lang na walang due process. Like wala na siyang karapatan ganon. Like kinukulong sila sa parang kulungan ng aso at ginagawan silang gatasan or pineperahan. So sino nlang magtatanggol kay accused eh si State kampi kay sa mga alagad ng batas? Ayun na, si CHR na mga bessy. Yan po ang basic function ng CHR. Gets nyo na po?”

‘Yan ang aria ng netizen against Vivian. Any comment, Vivian?