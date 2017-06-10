Sanya Lopez tumodo ng laplapan kay Rocco Nacino By Jun Nardo Bandera

HIGIT na mapangahas si Sanya Lopez sa bago niyang soap na “Haplos.” Pinagpipistahan ngayon ang laplapan nila ni Rocco Nacino sa nasabing serye sa swimming pool kung saan nakasuot ng red swimsuit ang Kapuso actress. Kung sa Encantadia ay pigil pa ang halikan nina Rocco at Sanya, tumodo na silang dalawa sa bagong GMA program lalo na’t bidang-bida na sila rito, huh! Naintriga nga lang ang ilang followers ni Sanya dahil sa isa niyang picture, lalaki ang hitsura niya. Pero sa ngasaban nilang ‘yon ni Rocco, lasap na lasap nila ang labi ng bawat isa! No wonder, inggit ngayon ang ilang Kapuso actors kay Rocco dahil siya ang unang nakabinyag sa labi ni Sanya.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.