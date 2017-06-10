Julie Anne ipatitikim kay Regine ang pamatay na recipe Bandera

NGAYONG Sabado ng umaga sa Sarap Diva, bibisita sa kusina ni Asia’s Songbird Regine Velasquez ang Asia’s Pop Sweetheart na si Julie Anne San Jose. Makakasama rin ni Regine sa episode na ito ang “Wonder Girls” na sina Ate Gay at Philip Lazaro. For the first time on national TV, mapapanood na magluto si Julie Anne at sa kusina nga ni Cooking Diva Regine ‘yan magaganap. Alamin kung anong putahe ang ipatitikim ng Kapuso singer-actress sa mga loyal viewers ng Sarap Diva. Bukod sa kwentuhan, siguradong may masayang kantahan ding handog sina Regine at Julie Anne sa mga manonood.

Mapapanood ang Sarap Diva ngayong Sabado, 10:30 a.m. pagkatapos ng Maynila sa GMA.

