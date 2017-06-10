Female star nagbebenta ng katawan para may puhunan sa casino

HULA hoop: This pair of blind items does not intend to trivialize ‘yung trahedyang naganap sa Resorts World Manila nitong June 2, pero sangkot sa kuwentong ito ang dalawang personalidad—male and female—themselves inveterate gamblers na malamang ay meron nang leksiyong natutunan mula sa madugong pangyayari.

Unahin natin si lalaki. Bilib din naman kami sa stamina niya, halos gawin na niyang tirahan ang casino (not RWM) considering na kailangan niyang magtrabaho kinabukasan.

Ang siste, kung ano ang suot niya sa halos maghapo’t magdamag na kabababad sa casino’y ‘yun din ang makikitang damit niya the next day. Wala nang halos tulugan, wala pa ring palitan ng suot.

No wonder, he has become the butt of jokes ng kanyang mga mismong kasamahan sa programa. Maano ba naman kasing magbaon siya ng extra shirt hung inside his car, ‘di ba?

Samantala, si babae nama’y isa ring parokyano sa casino. Pero kapag nasaid nang said na said na ang kanyang pantaya, literal na katawan na niya ang kanyang ikinakalakal to some willing rich bettor.

Siyempre, ang kanyang kinikita from selling her raw meat ang ipinupuhunan niya makapagsugal lang muli.