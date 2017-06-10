Pagnanakaw ng nurse kina Mega kaduda-duda

NAG-IWAN ng maraming disturbing thoughts ang mga rebelasyon ni Sharon Cuneta nang mag-guest siya sa Tonight With Boy Abunda.

Ang “pinaka” para sa amin—and for sure, ito ang collective reaction ng mga manonood—ay ‘yung kinulimbat umano ng nurse ng kanyang inang si Mommy Elaine mula sa napagbentahan ng kanilang kinalakhang tirahan sa Dasmariñas Village sa Makati.

Kung hindi kami nagkakamali, nu’n lang namin ‘yon narinig sa kauna-unahang pagkakataon. Years back kasi, saksi kami sa kinunang taped interview kay Sharon conducted by Startalk host Butch Francisco.

Buhay pa ng mga panahong ‘yon si Mommy Elaine, pero ang isiniwalat niya ay ‘yung perang diumano’y pinag-interesan ng taong lubos na pinagkatiwalaan ng kanyang ama, si dating Pasay City Mayor Pablo Cuneta.

It’s not that we doubt Sharon’s revelation about the “qualified theft” allegedly committed by Mommy Elaine’s nurse. But common sense would dictate anyone na kapag ganoon ang kaso’y agad itong inire-report sa pulisya considering that millions must be involved in the crime.

Bakit ngayon lang ito naikuwento ni Sharon? Whatever happened to the case o sa mismong nurse being accused of qualified theft?

Medyo sketchy lang din ang pagkakalahad ni Sharon, no specific details kung private nurse ba ang salarin, o nurse looking after her sick mom at the hospital? Bakit nasa pag-iingat ni Mommy Elaine ang ganu’n kalaking halaga which was supposed to be either deposited in a bank or entrusted to an immediate family member?

Just asking.