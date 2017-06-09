Ravena, Paras imbitadong ‘maglaro’ sa Gilas Pilipinas

MAY alok si Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes sa 15 manlalaro mula Gilas cadet at ilang amateurs. Tinawag nito ang atensyon ng 15 manlalaro, kabilang na sina Kiefer Ravena at Kobe Paras para lumahok sa mga ensayo ng pambansang koponan na magsisimula sa Hunyo 20. Ginawa ni Reyes ang panawagan ngayon na kulang-kulang dalawang buwan na lang ang natitira sa Gilas para mapaghandaan ang darating na mga international tournaments. Ipinarating ni Reyes ang mensahe sa kanyang Twitter account na @coachot Biyernes ng hapon. ​ Bukod kina Ravena at Paras, nasa pool rin sina Jio Jalalon, Mike Tolomia, Ed Daquioag, Roger Pogoy, Matt Wright, Von Pessumal, Kevin Ferrer, Carl Bryan Cruz, Mac Belo, Fonzo Gotladera, at practice player na si Almond Vosotros. Kasama rin sa tweet ng beteranong mentor sina Raymar Jose at Fil-German Christian Standhardinger para dumalo sa mga ensayo dalawang linggo mula ngayon. Naghahanda ang pambansang koponan para sa nalalapit na 2017 Fiba Asia Cup sa Lebanon at 2017 Southeast Asian Games sa Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Kailangan magkasundo ang Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) at PBA ukol sa availability ng mga pool members para sa darating na mga torneyo.

