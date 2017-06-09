Bangkang may 55 katao lumubog sa Romblon, 3 napaulat na nasawi By John Roson Bandera

Tatlo katao ang napaulat na nasawi nang lumubog ang bangkang may kargang 55 katao, sa gitna ng masungit na panahon sa bahagi ng dagat na sakop ng Romblon, Biyernes, ayon sa pulisya. Ayon kay Supt. Imelda Tolentino, tagapagsalita ng MIMAROPA regional police, nakatanggap sila ng ulat na lumubog ang pumpboat na Alad Express 2 malapit sa Brgy. Agbudia, bayan ng Romblon. Sinabi ng isang Crisalyn Joy Sales, residente ng naturang barangay, sa lokal na pulisya dakong ala-1 ng hapon na naganap ang insidente malapit sa Rowena’s beach resort. Sakay ng bangka, na bumibiyahe sa pagitan ng mga bayan ng Romblon at Magdiwang, ang 50 pasahero, kapitan nito, at apat na crew member, ani Tolentino, gamit bilang basehan ang field report. Lumabas sa inisyal na imbestigasyon na lumubog ang bangka dahil sa malalakas na alon at ipo-ipo, at may tatlong pasahero ang nasawi, aniya. Nagpadala na ng tauhan ang Romblon Police, PNP Maritime Group, at Coast Guard sa naturang lugar para magsagawa ng search and rescue operation, ani Tolentino. Bangka nasalpok ng barko sa Oriental Mindoro: 1 nawawala Samantala, isa pang tao ang naiulat na nawawala matapos umanong salpukin ng isang cargo vessel ang isang bangkang pangisda sa bahagi ng dagat na sakop ng Naujan, Oriental Mindoro, dakong alas-4:30 ng umaga Biyernes. Pinaghahanap pa ng mga lokal na awtoridad ang mangingisdang si Junar Albufera, na nag-iisa umanong sakay ng bangka, ani Tolentino. Tinatayang 15 kilometro ang layo ng bangka sa dalampasigan nang masalpok umano ng dilaw na cargo vessel na may pangalang “Gotong,” aniya. Lumalabas na di napansin ng mga sakay ng barko, na bumibiyahe mula timog patungong hilaga, ang bangka dahil tumuloy pa ito sa pag-andar matapos ang salpukan, ani Tolentino. Nagsasagawa ng “search and retrieval” operation ang mga tauhan ng Naujan Police at Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office para kay Albufera, aniya.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.