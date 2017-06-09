Airstrike laban sa Maute muling itinuloy Inquirer

ITINULOY na ng militar ang airstrike sa mga pinagkukutaan ng mga miyembro ng Maute Group sa Marawi City, kung saan nagbagsak ng mga bomba sa mga lugar ng Lilod, Marinaut at Bangolo. Sinabi ni Brig. Gen. Rolando Bautista, commander ng Task Force Marawi, na nananatiling hawak ng mga miyembro ng Maute at Abu Sayyaf ang naturang mga barangay matapos namang lusubin ang Marawi City noong Mayo 23. Nagsimula ang pagpapakawala ng mga bomba kahapon ng umaga kung saan naging maganda ang panahon sa lungsod. Dalawang OBF Broncho ang nagbabagsak ng mga bomba sa tatlong barangay habang patuloy naman ang pag-abante ng tropa ng gobyerno sa Lilod. Matatandaang itinigil ang airstrike matapos namang masawi ang 10 sundalo matapos ang “friendly airstrike”.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.