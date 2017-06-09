Ched chair pinakamataas ang sweldo; anti-poverty body chief pang-apat Inquirer

NANGUNA si Commission on Higher Education (CHEd) chair Patricia Licuanan sa mga miyembro ng Gabinete ni Pangulong Duterte na may pinakamalaking sweldo noong 2016, kung saan tumanggap siya ng sweldo na P2.58 milyon, samantalang pang-apat naman si National Anti-Poverty Council (NAPC) Lead Convenor Liza Maza sa pinakamalaki ang kinita, na tumanggap ng P1.24 milyon. Batay sa ulat ng Commission on Audit (COA), pumangalawa naman si Health Secretary Paulyn Ubial sa pinakamalaki ang kinita, na may P2.4 milyon, samantalang pumangatlo si Science Secretary Fortunato dela Peña, na tumanggap ng P1.36 milyong sweldo, allowance, at iba pang mga benepisyo. Sumunod naman kay Maza si Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II na may P1.2 milyon, base sa 2016 Report on Salaries and Allowances ng COA na ipinost sa website nito. Bukod sa lima, pasok din sa top 10 na pinakamalaki ang sweldo sa Gabinete sina Agriculture Secretary Emmauel Piñol, P1.19 milyon; Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez, P1.18 milyon; Communications Secretary Martin Andanar, P1.16 milyon, at Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi, P1.16 milyon. Inquirer

