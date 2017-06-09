Dalagita nag-prom na nakakabaong AP

NEW JERSEY, USA— Sinorpresa ng isang estudyante sa high school, na pangarap maging funeral director, ang kanyang mga kamag-aral nang dumating sa prom na nasa loob nang bukas na kabaong.

Sinabi ni Megan Flaherty na nais lamang niyang mag-enjoy habang dumadalo sa Pennsauken High School’s junior prom noong Sabado.

Idinagdag ng 17-anyos na dalagita na kinonsulta muna niya ang kanyang ka-date sa kanyang plano para matiyak na wala itong pagtutol.

Lumabas si Flaherty sa kabaong at nakaabang ang kanyang ka-date na inalalayan siya sa kanyang paglabas.

Nakatingin naman ang iba pang dumalo sa prom na manghang-mangha.

Nag-trending sa social media ang mga litrato at video ni Flaherty.

Nagustuhan naman ng mga nagkomento ang pagpasok ni Flaherty at nagbiro pa ang ilan na ito ay “drop dead gorgeous.”

Nagkomento naman ang iba na insensitibo at bakya ang eksena ng bagets.—Bella Cariaso mula sa ulat ng AP

