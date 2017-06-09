Parricide, 2 iba pang kaso inihahanda na vs mister ng mayor ng Bohol Cebu Daily News

NAKATAKDANG sampahan ng kasong parricide si Bohol Provincial Board Member Niño Rey Boniel dahil umano sa pagpatay sa kanyang misis na si Mayor Gisela Boniel, ng Bien Unido. Sinabi ni Chief Supt. Noli Taliño, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), na nahaharap din sa kasong murder ang mga kasabwat ni Niño’s kaugnay ng pagkamatay ng mayor. “At least seven persons are involved in the crime with Board Member Niño Rey Boniel as the mastermind,” sabi ni Taliño. Umabot na sa limang suspek ang nahuli ng mga pulis. Maghahain din ng hiwalay na kaso laban Niño ang best friend ni Gisela na si Angela Gamalinda-Leyson Positibong kinilala ni Leyson si Niño, na siyang nagkulong sa kanila ni Gisela sa loob ng isang kuwarto ng resort sa Bien Unido. Ayon sa salaysay ni Leyson, sinuntok ni Niño ang mayor, at nanganib ang buhay nila ganap na alas-2 ng umaga noong Miyerkules. Inihahanda na ni Leyson ang mga kasong serious physical injury at illegal detention laban sa suspek at pitong iba pa na kasama sa krimen. Hindi pa rin natatagpuan ang bangkay ni Gisela, matapos itapon sa dagat sa pagitan ng Bien Unido at Caubian Island, Lapu-lapu City. Base sa imbestigasyon, binaril ni Niño ang kanyang misis, bagamat sinabing ang kanyang pinsan ang pumatay sa biktima. Sinasabing pera at selos ang dahilan ng pag-aaway ng mag-asawa.

