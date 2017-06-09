Lalaki mula sa Baguio kakasuhan matapos magtangkang magpakamatay gamit ang isang granada Inquirer

NAHAHARAP sa kasong alarm and scandal ang isang dating miyembro ng binuwag na Philippine Constabulary matapos mabigong magpakamatay gamit ang isang granada sa loob ng isang gusali sa Baguio City Public Market noong Miyerkules. Sinabi ng Cordillera Police na haharapin ni Daniel Chong ang kaso matapos makapagpagaling mula sa tinamong mga sugat sa isang lokal na ospital. Nalaman ng pulisya na tinangka ni Chong na pasabugin ang sarili gamit ang granada sa loob ng Kibungan Bar sa loob ng Julian Building sa kahabaan ng Hilltop Road matapos umalis ang kanyang ka-live-in partner, Irene Ayawan, para ihatid ang kanyang mga anak sa paaralan ganap na alas-6:45 umaga. Inaatake ng hika si Chong ng mga oras na iyon. Idinagdag ng mga pulis, na nadiskubre ni Judilyn Lingbaoan, ang kahera ng bar, na natutulog sa ikalawang palapag ng gusali, na naliligo sa sariling dugo si Chong at dinala sa Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center (BGHMC) para magamot.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.