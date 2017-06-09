Listahan ng mahigit 300 sangkot sa paglusob sa Marawi ipinalabas Bandera

PORMAL nang inilabas ng Palasyo ang listahan ng mahigit 300 miyembro ng teroristang grupong Maute Group kung saan ipinaaaresto ang mga ito dahil sa kasong rebelyon matapos naman ang paglusob sa Marawi City. Sa general order number 1, umabot sa 139 mga miyembro ng Maute Group ang isangkot sa rebelyon, sa pamumuno naman ng mga lider ng grupo, ang magkapatid na sina Omar at Abdullah Maute. Umabot naman sa 185 ang mga pangalan na ipanahuhuli sa general order number 2. “Pursuant to Proclamation number 216, placing the whole Mindanao under martial law and in compliance with the directive of the commander-in-chief, Armed Froes of the Philippines, you are hereby directed to arrest, take into custody, and conduct/continue investigation on the following personalities for violation of article 134 (rebellion) of the Revised Penal Code of the Philippines or any crime related thereto,” sabi ni Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, na siyang tumatayong martial law administrator. Nauna nang nag-alok si Pangulong Duterte ng P10 milyong pabuya para sa ikakadakip ni Isnilon Hapilon, na siyang sinasabing tumatayong lider ng Islamic State (IS) sa Southeast Asia, samantalang tig-P5 milyon naman ang patong sa ulo ng magkapatid na Omar at Abdullah Maute. Patuloy naman ang operasyon ng tropa ng gobyerno sa Marawi City matapos ang paglusob ng Maute Group sa Marawi City noong Mayo 23. Kamakailan, ipinalabas ng militar ang isang video na nagpapakita ng pagpaplano ng mga terorista kung paano lulusubin ang Marawi. Makikita sa video sina Hapilon, ang magkapatid na Maute at iba pang miyembro ng teroristang grupo.

