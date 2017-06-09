3 baguhang child star sa ‘Ang Probinsyano’ pinag-aral ni Coco By Alex Brosas Bandera

DREAMSCAPE Entertainment and Coco Martin know how to share their blessings. Just recently, Coco unleashed his generosity anew nang pag-aralin niya ang tatlong batang kasama niya sa FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano. “Naiintindihan ko kung gaano kasaya ngayon ang mga magulang nina Paquito, Dang at Ligaya – officially enroled na sila bilang mag-aaral. Bilang magulang, iisa lang ang ating hangad para sa ating mga anak, ang mapag-aral sila. “Pasensya na, Kuya @mr.cocomartin kailangan kitang banggitin para malaman mo na bilang isang magulang na tulad ko din, ang sarap ng feeling na makitang nasa paaralan ang mga batang ito. Para marami ka pang ma inspire na artista, mga taong nakakaangat sa buhay na makapag share sa mga nangangailangan. Mabuhay ka at maraming salamat, @mr.cocomartin,” message ni Eric John Salut. Nag-charity event din ang Dreamscape Entertainment through its show My Deart Heart sa Philippine Heart Center.

