Jaclyn galit na galit kina Jake at Laarni: Ubos na pasensya ko, sige subukan n’yo ko!

NAPIKON na si Jaclyn Jose kina Jake Ejercito at Laarni Enriquez.
Ang haba ng aria niya against the mag-ina at talagang ipinahiya niya ang mga ito, “Jake, ubos na pasensiya ko sa inyo. This is the 1st time i am gonna talk about you and your mom? In public!
“Pinapalabas nio in private that my daughter is not capable in raising Ellie? For that law suit? Kelan ka ba andito? Kelan namin pinagdamot si ellie? Pakibalik apo ko kasi bibilhan ko pa ng uniform at school supply!
“Ano naibigay nio? Photos? Posting? D naman alam ng tao? Publicly kung ano ka bilang ama! Kahit 1 mineral water d kayo nag padala! 3 years bago nio nalaman? Wag!
“Pls. Nakikiusap ako sa inyo. June 22 hearing abt what? Na gusto mo pag andito ka sa iyo si Ellie? Ni hindi mo nga kayang ipaglaban sarili mo!
“Try me jake! My grand child have a good heart you know that i will not allow any one to take that away from her.”
Ibinuking din ng premyadong aktres na at 27 ay student pa ang nakalagay sa passport ni Jake. She also revealed na itinago pa ni Jake sina Andi Eigenmann at Ellie sa bushes dahil ‘di pa alam ng kanyang amang si Erap Estrada na anak niya ang bata.
Nagbabanta si Jaclyn na meron pa siyang pasasabugin, “Ask your mom if she wants more kasi ang dami pa.”
