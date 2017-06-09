Pelikula nina Sarah at James kasado na By Jun Nardo Bandera

IKINAKASA na ang pelikulang pagsasamahan nina Sarah Geronimo at James Reid mula sa Viva Films. Bagong putahe naman ito lalo na’t matagal na ring nganga sa movie ang hunk actor. Buti nga, Viva pa rin ang manager ni James. Nawala na raw ang mga lawyer na nasa likod niyang nagdedesisyon para sa aktor at gayundin kay Nadine Lustre. Viva nga naman ang nagsugal sa career nila at nagtagumpay naman. Kaya paghiwalayin man sina James at Nadine sa pelikula, bonggang career move pa rin sa aktor ang makasama ang Pop Star Royalty, huh!

