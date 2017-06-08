Lalaking iniuugnay sa pag-atake sa Marawi City naaresto sa Indonesia INQUIRER.net

NAARESTO ng Indonesian police ang isang lalaki na konektado umano sa pagsalakay ng mga miyembro ng Maute group sa Marawi City.

Sinabi ni Indonesian National police spokesman Martinus Sitompul na nahuli ang lalaki sa Yogyakarta City sa Central Java, na siyang naghihikayat sa mga Indones na pumunta sa Mindanao at sumali sa Maute na konektado sa Islamic State group.

Inisyal lamang ng pangalan ang ibinigay ng Indonesian police kaugnay ng pagkakakilanlan ng suspek.

Ayon naman kay West Java police spokesman Yusri Yunus, nahuli ang dalawang iba pa noong Miyerkules sa Bandung City na itinuturong sangkot sa suicide bombings sa Mayo 24 na kung saan tatlong pulis ang namatay kasama na ang dalawang suicide bomber.

