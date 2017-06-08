P15M shabu nasabat sa Parañaque By John Roson Bandera

Aabot sa P15 milyon halaga ng hinihinalang shabu ang nasabat nang salakayin ng mga pulis ang isang bahay sa Parañaque City, Miyerkules ng gabi. Sinakalay ng mga tauhan ng PNP Drug Enforcement Group, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, at Southern Police District ang 2-palapag na bahay dakong alas-10, sabi ni Supt. Jenny Tecson, tagapagsalita ng SPD. Tatlong foil pack na may tig-1 kilo ng hinihinalang shabu ang natagpuan sa bahay, na nasa Madre Isabella Rosis st., ani Tecson. Nakapaskil sa bahay ang pangalan na JW Entertainment Center, isang establisimyento na diumano’y pag-aari ng mga Koreano. Nakalagay ang mga foil pack sa isang styro box at natatabunan ng dried mangoes, ani Tecson. Nasa kostudiya na ng PNP-DEG ang mga nasabat na kontrabando, aniya.

